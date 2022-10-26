Latest Middlesbrough news: Carrick on Sir Alex advice, Boro linked with L1 midfielder + more

Middlesbrough have entered a new era under new manager Michael Carrick, who was appointed this week.

And it’s Carrick’s first permanent job as a manager. The 41-year-old had been linked with the Riverside vacancy for a number of weeks but after some reported difficulties in finalising his backroom, Carrick is finally in place.

One name reported to be on Carrick’s wishlist was Leicester City coach Adam Sadler, but reports (via Leicester Mercury) are now saying that Sadler’s Boro talks have collapsed, and that he’s set to stay at Leicester.

Elsewhere, Carrick revealed that he had several discussions with his former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson before taking on the Middlesbrough job.

He told The Northern Echo:

“I spoke to Sir Alex a few times. I’ve spoken to him more since I stopped playing – I didn’t want to get too close to him when I was a player.

“I spoke to him a lot. It’s well-documented that he has a real pride and a care about ex-players progressing and being coaches, managers and takes a real pride and care in helping them as well.

“He’s certainly done that to me and I really appreciate the advice he’s given me.”

Lastly, Boro have been linked with a move for Shrewsbury Town’s Tom Bayliss.

It’s being claimed that Middlesbrough, as well as the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Reading are all keeping an eye on the 23-year-old midfielder, who has five goal contributions to his name so far this season.

Elsewhere in the Championship, former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has taken charge at West Brom, whilst the likes of Birmingham City, Luton Town and Millwall have all been linked with a move for out-of-favour Nottingham Forest forward Lyle Taylor.