Hull City hoping to agree terms with 38-year-old manager this week, says Nixon

Hull City are hoping to agree terms with Liam Rosenior this week, says Alan Nixon.

Hull City have been managerless for a number of weeks now. The Tigers parted ways with Shota Arveladze at the back end of last month and Andy Dawson has since been in temporary charge.

But Rosenior, 38, who was let go by Derby County earlier this season, could become the Tigers’ new manager.

Nixon has revealed on his Patreon page this afternoon that Hull City want Rosenior to be their next manager and that the club hope to agree terms this week.

Rosenior attained his coaching badges with the Irish FA and holds a Pro License. He was named Derby County manager going into this current campaign but was replaced by former Rotherham United boss Paul Warne last month.

As a player, Rosenior made 444 career appearances with 161 of those coming in a Hull City shirt – he also represented the likes of Bristol City, Fulham, Reading and Brighton during his career.

A good appointment?

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali perhaps made a hasty appointment in Arveladze – the Georgian had no prior experience of the Championship and he proved a poor appointment in the end.

And after nearly a month of being linked with more obscure European managers, Hull City look like they could settle on Rosenior who has a wealth of experience in English football, and recent experience of managing and coaching in the Football League.

Dawson has dragged Hull City out of the bottom three with back-to-back wins in the league, with the Tigers now in 16th ahead of their weekend clash v Blackburn Rovers.

And Rosenior could well be in the dugout for that one.