Chelsea prodigy back at Hull City after return to fitness

Hull City loan man Harvey Vale has returned to the Championship club after a spell back at Chelsea to recover from injury, Hull Live has reported.

Hull City looked to have made an impressive signing in the summer when they recruited Vale on loan from Chelsea.

The Premier League side trusted the Tigers with Nathan Baxter last season and after impressive campaign, not only did they send him back to the MKM Stadium, they let another one of their top talents in Vale head there too to aid his development.

His loan hasn’t gone quite as they would have hoped though. Vale has been sidelined for much of the season, making only one appearance for the Championship side.

However, after returning to Chelsea for his recovery, it has now emerged that the 19-year-old is back on Humberside.

As reported by Hull Live, Vale was among those to return in a public training session on Tuesday. He’ll be available for selection too as Hull City bid to turn around their fortunes before the World Cup break.

Plenty of time to make an impact…

Vale is among the hordes of top talents back at Chelsea and there’s a bright future ahead of the versatile attacker.

His impressive displays out wide and in attacking midfield for the Stamford Bridge side’s youth academy has already seen him notch up five first-team appearances for Chelsea, but a Hull City loan gives Vale a real chance to make a mark on the first-team stage.

There’s not been much of him seen yet but it will be hoped that he can kick on and prove his talents after returning to fitness.