Charlton Athletic confirm short-term departure for 22-year-old ace

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Nathan Harness has completed a short-term loan move to National League side Bromley, it has been confirmed.

Charlton Athletic added Harness to their ranks in the summer of 2019.

He joined from non-league side Dunstable Town after spending time in the youth academies at Ipswich Town and Stevenage. Since then, he’s picked up game time in the club’s youth academy and served as no.2 on occasion, also playing eight times for the Addicks’ senior side.

Now, in a bid to give him more game time, the club have sanctioned a temporary exit.

As announced on the Addicks’ official website on Tuesday evening, Harness has signed a short-term loan deal with National League outfit Bromley. The loan will run for 28 days, giving him the chance to gain some more first-team experience at Hayes Lane after limited game time this season.

The right move?

With Jojo Wollacott and Craig MacGillivray ahead of him in the pecking order back at The Valley, first-team chances have been at a premium for Harness in the early stages of this season.

The 22-year-old has made his only two appearances in the EFL Trophy, keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 home in against Gillingham in one of those outings.

Beyond that, his game time has come in the academy, also being named on the substitutes bench against Barnsley back in September.

At his age, senior action will have to be the priority, and with his deal up at the end of the season, you have to think his long-term future may lay elsewhere. It remains to be seen what happens over the remainder of the campaign though, with a short-term move to Bromley the sole focus at the moment.