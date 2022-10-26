Cardiff City general knowledge quiz – 20 questions on the Bluebirds (26.10.22)

Cardiff City find themselves in a difficult spot after 16 games in the 2022/23 Championship campaign.

Cardiff City are still under the caretaker management of Mark Hudson after making a surprise decision to part ways with Steve Morison earlier this season.

Form under Hudson had been patchy and there have been promising signs but three consecutive losses now has the Bluebirds just one point above the drop, with 22nd place Coventry City and 21st placed Middlesbrough both making up ground.

There’s a need for a new boss to lead the South Welsh side away from danger, but it remains to be seen just who comes in, and when.

