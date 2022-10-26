Blackburn Rovers general knowledge quiz – 20 questions on Rovers (26.10.22)

Blackburn Rovers find themselves in a strong position after a good start to life under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Blackburn Rovers sit in 3rd place in a tightly-packed Championship table, with a run of three consecutive wins seeing them capitalise on the poor form of Sheffield United, Norwich City and Reading to rise up the table.

They’ll know this is no time to get ahead of themselves though. The mid-point of the season is nearing and Rovers have seen promotion bids fall through before, but the current crop can’t dwell on previous failings if they’re to write themselves into club folklore this time around.

But how well do you think you know Rovers’ past and present?

