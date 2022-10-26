Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough among sides monitoring Shrewsbury Town man, report claims

Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, Middlesbrough and Reading are interested in Shrewsbury Town midfielder Tom Bayliss, according to reports.

With the January transfer window just around the corner, sides up and down the country will be drawing up shortlists and identifying reinforcements for the latter half of the campaign.

Blackburn Rovers and Reading sit in the division’s top eight and will want to continue their fine form between now and the end of the season. However, both Blackpool and Middlesbrough have stuttered so far, and will want to bounce back after January to push on to finish as far up the table as possible.

The four sides have all identified Shrewsbury Town’s Bayliss as a potential new recruit according to reports, and it is no surprise given his strong showings in the division below.

Having left Preston North End to join the Shrews on a free transfer in the summer, the 23-year-old has scored three goals and registered three assists in 14 league games.

Could be a shrewd bit of business…

Bayliss wouldn’t likely demand a high transfer fee and having signed him on a free transfer, if Shrewsbury were to sell the player, they would be making a profit and so it could be in their best interests to part company to invest in the rest of their squad.

However, the midfielder has been a shining light for Steve Cotterill’s side and so they will want to get the best deal they can if any offers come in. The four sides linked could all fork out Shrewsbury Town’s asking price, but whether they do or not is another matter altogether.

Bayliss will also want to play at the highest level he possibly can, especially given the blow of dropping down a division after his Preston North End release at the end of last season. Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, Middlesbrough and Reading all have the potential to challenge at the top of the division and could all be a strong proposition for Bayliss.