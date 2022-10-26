Birmingham City, Luton Town and Millwall all keen on PL striker, report claims

Birmingham City, Luton Town and Millwall are all keen on signing Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor in the upcoming January transfer window, claims a report from Football League World.

Taylor, 32, is yet to feature in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest this season.

The striker has endured a tough spell at the City Ground since joining in 2020 having only netted seven league goals for the Reds since.

And of course with Taylor out-of-favour and January coming up, reports are going to link teams with his services, and it’s Football League World who are claiming that Birmingham City, Luton and Millwall are keen.

Taylor spent the second half of last season on loan at Birmingham City and so that link makes sense.

Last summer as well, Millwall were after a striker and so reports linked them with Taylor – another easy link to make, and an easy one to rehash ahead of January.

As for Luton Town, they spent money on both Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow in the summer, with names like Harry Cornick, Cameron Jerome and Elijah Adebayo all already at the club, so that link seems somewhat questionable.

It’s also said that Taylor is keen to move on in January and that there’s interest from the MLS too.

Any truth to the rumour?

Who knows. Taylor is definitely surplus to requirements at Nottingham Forest and at 32 years old, he has plenty of footballing years left ahead of him.

And the Championship certainly seems to be his level, and stories like this whether true or not serve to get other teams looking at Taylor.

He’d be a decent addition for a lot of teams in the Championship. Expect there to be a number of teams looking at strikers in January too, and with few proven strikers available, Taylor could become hot property.