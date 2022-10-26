3 transfer alternatives West Brom should consider instead of Blackpool hotshot Jerry Yates

West Brom are among the sides said to have been keeping an eye on Blackpool star Jerry Yates recently.

West Brom and Watford were alongside Brentford and Bournemouth in watching Yates bag a brace in Blackpool’s 4-2 win over Preston North End at the weekend, The Sun has said.

It should be reassuring that the Baggies are eyeing another goalscorer amid their struggles at the top end of the pitch.

However, it could be wise to identify some alternatives. With that in mind, here are three options West Brom should also have in mind ahead of the January transfer window…

Joe Gelhardt – Leeds United

20-year-old forward Gelhardt is a player Leeds United fans have been hoping would get more senior game time by now.

However, he’s still not been able to force his way into Jesse Marsch’s side, so a winter loan could be beneficial. He needs game time to aid his development and his physicality and natural eye for goal could make him a big hit at The Hawthorns.

After lighting it up in youth football, a shot at regular first-team action could be just what Gelhardt needs, and he could be brilliant for West Brom.

Kieffer Moore – Bournemouth

In contrast, Kieffer Moore already has vast amounts of senior experience and if the Baggies would prefer a more proven option, he could be an ideal winter addition for the club.

He’s played second fiddle to Dominic Solanke this season and although he’s made 12 senior appearances, game time has been limited. A move to West Brom, be it permanently or temporarily, could see him become the main man up top.

Bournemouth’s options at striker are limited though, so a move could end up resting on the Cherries’ own transfer business.

Marin Ljubicic – LASK (on loan from Dinamo Zagreb)

A more left-field option Championship clubs like West Brom should have on their radar is Croatian starlet Ljubicic.

He’s lit it up in Austria with LASK, netting 13 goals and providing two assists in 14 games. The 20-year-old is one for the future and although his loan runs through until the end of the season, an offer from West Brom could provide an attractive option for both the player and parent club Dinamo Zagreb.

It would be a bit of a gamble, but his form in a competitive league in Austria’s Bundesliga certainly catches the eye.