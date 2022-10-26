3 Ilias Chair replacements QPR should consider if Aston Villa make January swoop

QPR have seen star man Ilias Chair linked with a move away in January, with Aston Villa said to be keen.

QPR’s talismanic talent was said to be on Aston Villa’s radar in a report from Football Insider last week.

The Premier League side are already blessed with plenty of talented players like Chair who have the ability to operate out wide or as an attacking midfielder. However, amid his impressive performances, it could be wise to have some potential replacements in mind in case the rumours develop into something more serious.

With that in mind, here are three Chair replacements QPR should consider…

Siriki Dembele – Bournemouth

Bournemouth recruited Dembele back in January as part of their busy window to fire them to the Premier League.

He helped them return to the top-flight, but he’s played only seven minutes of football this season. A drop back down to the Championship could be ideal and with his pace, quick dribbling and eye for goal in mind, he could be an ideal addition to QPR’s frontline.

The 26-year-old’s deal with the Cherries runs through to 2025.

Anis Mehmeti – Wycombe Wanderers

Former Spurs and Norwich City academy talent Mehmeti has been a big hit with the Chairboys since signing from non-league side Woodford Town. He’s managed six goals and two assists so far this season too.

At 21, he’s a player Beale could really develop and, like Chair, he can play on the left or in behind the striker.

The tricky forward looks destined for a bright future and Loftus Road could be a great place to take his game to the next level.

Mike Tresor – KRC Genk

A more left-field and ambitious option would be 23-year-old Belgian, Mike Tresor.

He’s been on fire in the Jupiler Pro League this season, notching up five goals and 11 assists in 14 outings. Mainly operating on the left, he’s starred for KRC Genk and form like this could see him draw interest before long.

Without a Chair sale, it would be a highly unlikely move. But a sale of the Moroccan star could raise enough funds to bring in a ripe and ready replacement like Tresor if needs be.