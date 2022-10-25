‘You never know’ – Sheffield Wednesday loan favourite quizzed on long-term future

Sheffield Wednesday loan star Mark McGuinness has remained tight-lipped on what the long-term future will hold for him.

Sheffield Wednesday pulled off a loan deal for centre-back McGuinness during the summer transfer window.

It was a move that surprised many, both at Hillsborough and back with parent club Cardiff City. He’s made a good impression since linking up with the Owls though, nailing down a starting place under Darren Moore before a spell on the sidelines halted his progress somewhat.

Now, amid his loan switch to the League One club, McGuinness has now been quizzed on what the long-term could hold.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the former Arsenal youngster remained coy on what’s in store for him. He stated that ‘you never know’ what your career will hold, insisting that his sole focus is on helping Sheffield Wednesday achieve promotion back to the Championship.

He said:

“For me, this move was definitely for me to get my head down, get minutes, and perform.

“You never know what’ll happen in your career, but if I can keep performing then hopefully I can help get Wednesday promoted and do well this season. Then that’ll obviously benefit me in the long run.”

1 of 25 Which club is this the manager of? Burnley Bolton Wanderers Blackburn Rovers Wigan Athletic

A bright future ahead…

As McGuinness said himself, there’s no telling what could be around the corner. However, it does seem as though the Irishman has a bright future in the game after becoming an EFL regular at a young age.

The Slough-born 21-year-old has already got a good amount of experience to his name. He played 25 times in a loan spell with Ipswich Town before heading to Cardiff City, where he has featured 35 times.

His exit was a bit of a surprise too, showing that he’s well valued in South Wales.

The strong start to McGuinness’ Sheffield Wednesday loan spell further proves he’s one to watch in the years to come too. Again though, he said himself his sole focus is on matters with Darren Moore’s side for now, rather than getting drawn into what his long-term future could hold beyond this season’s loan.

That mindset should stand him in good stead for the rest of his Hillsborough stay as they fight for a return to the Championship.