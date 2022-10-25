What’s former West Brom and Sunderland man Joleon Lescott up to these days?

Joleon Lescott played for West Brom between 2014 and 2015, and for Sunderland in 2017.

Lescott, now aged 40, began his career with Wolves.

The Birmingham-born centre-back made his debut for the club way back in 2000 and in six years at the club he made 235 appearances in all competitions.

Lescott emerged as a promising young centre-back and earned himself a move to Everton ahead of the 2006/07 campaign, where he’d continue on his upwards trajectory.

In three seasons at Goodison Park he racked up an impressive 143 appearances, competing in the Toffees’ European campaigns.

Lescott then sealed a move to Manchester City where he spent five seasons, making 160 appearances for the club and winning two Premier League titles.

In 2014 he joined West Brom on a free transfer and he proved to be an important player in his first season at the club, before joining Aston Villa for the next.

But his time at Villa isn’t remembered so fondly and neither is his time at Sunderland – Lescott joined the club in January 2017 after a brief spell in Greece, but he managed just two Premier League appearances as the Black Cats were relegated.

So what’s Lescott up to these days?

Lescott retired in 2017, but three years later he was in headlines after Spanish fourth-tier side side Racing Murcia announced that they’d signed Lescott – for one game.

Lescott claimed he didn’t know he had officially signed for the club.

Now though, Lescott works as a coach for the England U21 side. He joined the set up under Lee Carsley in August last year and he’s held the position since.

He said soon after his arrival at the England U21 camp that he has future plans to become a sporting director.

Lescott was at one point one of the best English centre-backs about and he enjoyed a fine career, decorated with titles and hundreds of appearances at the pinnacle of English football.