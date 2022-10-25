What’s former Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers man Lee Williamson up to these days?

Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers both had Lee Williamson on their books during his playing career.

Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers’ former midfielder Williamson, now 40, started his lengthy career at Mansfield Town.

It was with the Stags where he first made his senior breakthrough, playing 166 times for the club before moving onto Northampton Town in the summer of 2004. He didn’t stay with the Cobblers long though, earning a step up to League One with Rotherham United.

A fruitful but short stay in South Yorkshire earned Williamson an eye-catching move to Premier League side Watford, signing alongside Will Hoskins. He would make his top-flight debut that some month and go on to spend two-and-a-half years with the Hornets.

His spell at Vicarage Road saw him play 78 times, chipping in with five goals and 10 assists in the process while also spending a short stint on loan with Preston North End before his departure in July 2009.

It was Sheffield United who snapped Williamson up, bringing him back to Yorkshire after his spell down south with Watford.

A back injury saw his first season at Bramall Lane disrupted and an infection picked up after complications with an operation even saw Williamson placed on life support. He went on to recover thankfully and would manage 19 goals and and nine assists in 89 games for Sheffield United – the most goals he managed for any club across his career.

A brief move back down south with Portsmouth came before a stay of over three years with Blackburn Rovers.

Williamson joined in February 2013 and would remain until August 2016, notching up 89 appearances for the Lancashire side.

He then spent a short stint with Burton Albion for the 2016/17 season.

But what’s Williamson up to these days?

Well, the Derby-born Jamaican international didn’t call it a day on his playing career there.

He spent time out of the game and then returned to the game in non-league football, spending time as an assistant manager at Belper Town before a stint on the books with Kidsgrove Athletic.

Since then though, there’s nothing really on record regarding Williamson’s post-playing life.