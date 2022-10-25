What’s former QPR and Swansea City man Leroy Fer up to these days?

Leroy Fer played for QPR between 2014 and 2016, and for Swansea City between 2016 and 2019.

Fer, now age 32, began his career in his native Holland. He rose through the ranks at Feyenoord as a promising central midfielder and eventually racked up over 100 appearances for the club, as well as an impressive 31 caps for the Dutch U21 side.

He then spent two years with FC Twente before sealing a Premier League move with Norwich City in 2013.

Fer was with Norwich for the 2013/14 Premier League season where he was an important player. But he couldn’t prevent his side from being relegated – QPR then handed him a Premier League lifeline for the 2014/15 campaign.

It was another season that ended in relegation for Fer, but he remained with the R’s going back down to the second tier.

After half-a-season in the Championship, Fer was heading back to the Premier League on loan with Swansea City who eventually made his stay permanent.

With the Welsh club, Fer made 101 appearances and scored 10 goals, spending the bulk of his time there in the Premier League.

But what’s Fer up to these days?

Fer spent the first half of the 2018/19 season with Swansea in the Championship before sealing his return to the Eredivisie with Feyenoord.

He spent another two years with his former club before moving to Turkey in 2021 with Alanyaspor.

Fer remains at Alanyaspor where he’s an important player for the SuperLig club – he’s featured 10 times in the league so far this season and plays alongside some familiar names in former Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou and ex-Fulham and Wolves man Ivan Cavaleiro.

During his time in England, Fer was a consistent name on the pitch and someone who enjoyed some strong spells in both the Premier League and the Championship, and at 32 years old he surely has plenty of playing years ahead of him.