What’s former Charlton Athletic and Bristol City man Scott Wagstaff up to these days?

Charlton Athletic and Bristol City both had Scott Wagstaff on their books during his time in the EFL.

Charlton Athletic and Bristol City’s former winger is still only 32 after making his first-team breakthrough at The Valley back in 2008.

The Maidstone-born midfielder picked up some valuable experience out on loan with Bournemouth and Northwich Victoria before going on to play 142 times for the Addicks. After first joining their academy in 1998, Wagstaff would manage 22 goals and 11 assists for the club.

He was eventually snapped up by Bristol City on a free transfer in 2013. He would spent the next three years with the Robins, helping them earn promotion back to the Championship in the 2014/15 season.

Wagstaff totalled nine goals and five assists in 90 outings for Bristol City. As he was at Charlton, Wagstaff was a versatile player, operating as a full-back or in central midfield as well as on the right-hand side as a winger.

He would then go on to spend two-year spells with Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon, then joining Forest Green Rovers in the summer of 2020. Wagstaff only remained at The New Lawn for a year though and spent a few months as a free agent.

But what’s Wagstaff up to now?

Well, after a spell as a free agent, Wagstaff dropped out of the EFL on a permanent basis for the first time in his career.

The 2021/22 season saw him spend time with Aldershot Town and Bromley and after becoming a free agent at the end of last season, he signed for Tonbridge Wells in October. He lives nearby the National League South club and has said he hopes his experience can be of value to the younger players around him.

He also admitted he’s in a transition period now after dropping into non-league, stating his priorities with the Angels is to keep fit while he gets ‘a few other things in place’ for when he finishes.

It remains to be seen when that is, but the former Charlton Athletic and Bristol City promotion-winner will be remembered as a hard-working utility man whenever he makes the decision to hang up his boots.