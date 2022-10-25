Updated: The ins and outs we could see happen at West Brom in the January transfer window

West Brom are a side in dire need of some inspiration after a dismal 2022/23 campaign to date.

West Brom took the decision to part ways with Steve Bruce earlier this month and after plenty of speculation over the vacant managerial position, it seems the Baggies are set to get their man.

It’s being widely reported that Carlos Corberan is set to take over at The Hawthorns and January will provide him with the perfect chance to make his mark on the squad should he arrive as expected.

With that mind, we look at the ins and outs we could see at West Brom in the January transfer window…

Jerry Yates in?

West Brom are among the sides said to have recently scouted Blackpool’s in-form forward Yates.

An attacker who truly knows where the goal is wouldn’t go amiss for the Baggies. They have some fantastic chance creators in the likes of Jonathan Swift, Jed Wallace, Grady Diangana, Tom Rogic and more. A bonafide goalscorer could see West Brom shoot up the table, and Yates could do that.

He has eight goals this season including three braces in his last four games.

Kenneth Zohore out?

A new manager can give players a chance to revive their careers at clubs. However, a winter move for Zohore needs to be done for the good of the club and the player himself.

Steve Bruce said in the summer he was free to leave and that stance should remain under Corberan. He needs a new challenge to kick his career into action again and it would free up some space on the wage bill for the Baggies.

New goalkeeper in?

David Button’s struggles this season haven’t helped West Brom and the early signs are that Alex Palmer isn’t quite up to the task, although he deserves a chance to prove himself before the January window.

It could be beneficial to bring in a new shot-stopper though. One that can command the defence would be ideal, especially given how poor the defence has been this season.

A new ‘keeper to command some new defenders could be just what Corberan needs in what could be a busy winter.

New Quevin Castro loan?

Finally, young talent Quevin Castro could be in need of a new loan in the winter.

He only joined Notts County until January and as a highly-touted talent, it seems more senior game time is a must for him. The 21-year-old is a player many believe has as bright future but he’s yet to flourish in first-team football.

Another loan for the second half of the season could be ideal for his development.