Updated: The ins and outs we could see happen at QPR in the January transfer window

QPR could yet go into the World Cup break in 1st place of the Championship table, with Mick Beale’s side proving formidable in the league this season.

QPR have won five of their last six league fixtures to find themselves top of the Championship pile.

The R’s have five more league fixtures before we take a month-long break for the 2022 World Cup, and there’s some winnable fixtures in there for Beale’s side.

And just after the return of the Football League is the January transfer – here we look at the potential ins and outs for QPR in the next transfer window…

Ilias Chair out?

The big transfer story for QPR right now is Aston Villa’s links to Ilias Chair.

The Moroccan midfielder is under contract at QPR until 2025 and so the R’s have no need to sell him in January – and selling him midway through a season in which they’re challenging for promotion also seems highly unlikely.

Chair to Villa in January seems unlikely. But if his form continues then he may well come into headlines again when we enter the winter transfer window.

Striker in?

A new striker seemed imperative for QPR in the summer – even more so when Lyndon Dykes wasn’t firing at the start of the season.

Dykes has since found his scoring touch though and he’s starting to cement his place in the side again, with Tyler Roberts having provided solid cover up top so far.

A new striker will always be welcome, but whether QPR will fork out on a new no.9 remains to be seen, if not unlikely.

Full-back cover in?

QPR have two quality full-backs in Kenneth Paal and Ethan Laird this season. But the R’s still lack a bit of cover in this area, especially at left-back.

Osman Kakay can provide some decent cover at right-back, and so can Leon Balogun, but Beale might be weary of Paal picking up an injury and being left short on the left.

Someone who can operate down the flanks could be a good addition in January, ahead of what is a busy second half to the season.

Conor Masterson loaned out?

QPR have a lot of good, young players either out on loan or training with the first-team. Masterson at 24 years old though is at a pivotal time in his career and he might be wondering where his future lies.

He’s featured only once in the Championship this season and he hasn’t been named in a matchday squad since September – another loan move in January could keep Masterson progressing.

Macauley Bonne out?

Bonne’s future at QPR has been a talking point since Beale took over. The striker has featured as a substitute in the last two league outings though and so he might yet have a future at the club.

But Bonne being involved might be an attempt to put him in the ship window ahead of January, or to keep him fit and firing ahead of a potential move.

It’ll be interesting to see how much he’s involved over the next few weeks and what happens to him in January.