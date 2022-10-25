Updated: The ins and outs we could see happen at Burnley in the January transfer window

Burnley are starting to look really strong under Vincent Kompany, who could yet guide the Clarets back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Despite being on a 13-game unbeaten streak right now, Burnley haven’t looked all that impressive for all of those games.

A lot of them were draws against teams that Burnley should perhaps be beating. But with three wins in the the last four – and 10 goals and two clean sheets in the process – Kompany’s Burnley plans look like they’re really coming together.

The World Cup break is just around the corner and after that is the January transfer window.

Here we look at the ins and outs that could happen at Turf Moor in January…

Josh Brownhill out?

Brownhill was linked with a number of Premier League teams last summer, and reports earlier in the campaign said that the midfielder is expected to attract more interest in January.

The player himself has played down the rumours, but there’s no denying that Brownhill is impressing this season and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the rumours picked again in January.

Burnley seem unlikely to let him go though, especially with promotion on the cards.

Halil Dervisoglu recalled?

Brentford man Dervisoglu has barely featured on loan at Burnley this season. Bees boss Thomas Frank said last week that he will review each of his out-on-loan players’ situations in January and it seems likely that Dervisoglu could be recalled if he can’t get into Kompany’s side.

Deadwood moved on?

Burnley have a number of players who are well down in the pecking order this season – names like Kevin Long and Matthew Lowton.

The pair in particular seem unlikely to feature much – if at all – this season, and so a January sale could help to clear some space in the wage budget for Kompany to potentially bring in some fresh faces.

Players loaned out?

And whilst there’s some players down the pecking order and looking like they don’t have much of a future at the club, there’s names like Luke McNally who seemingly have a bright future, but can’t get a look-in.

The man signed from Oxford United in the summer is another who’s barely featured, and with Kompany well-stocked in defence, a Janaury loan move could be good for McNally if he can’t get in the team.

Other such names could include Dara Costelloe and CJ Egan-Riley.

Striker cover?

Kompany has a good selection of attacking players, but only one real no.9 in Jay Rodriguez.

The striker is proving important this season but an injury to him could really derail Burnley’s campaign, and so Kompany could yet weigh up a swoop for a striker with similar traits.

It’d make for good cover in an important area of the pitch.