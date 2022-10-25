Updated: The ins and outs we could see happen at Blackburn Rovers in the January transfer window

Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed a strong start to life under Jon Dahl Tomasson, even if their form has been patchy for much of the campaign.

Blackburn Rovers will know that with some clever business in January, they could even find themselves in a play-off hunt again this season.

Their business in the summer was solid, even if it did take a little while to kick into action.

But, the January window isn’t too far away, and although there may not be wholesale changes, there may need to be some alterations. With that in mind, we look at theirs and outs that could happen at Blackburn Rovers in January…

Ben Brereton Diaz out?

Chilean talisman Brereton Diaz has been at the centre of transfer speculation for some time now.

That’s been no different even outside the transfer window. Football Insider said earlier this month La Liga outfit Sevilla are leading the Premier League sides in the chase for the Rovers star, and with his deal up next summer, it makes sense that the Championship side cash in this winter.

Losing him for nothing next summer would be a big blow, so a sale could be for the best if he doesn’t pen a new deal.

Bradley Dack out?

Dack’s situation has been a subject of attention in the early stages of this season, especially after he was completely omitted from the match day squad against Sunderland and then again vs Birmingham City.

Football Insider has claimed a bust-up between him and Tomasson has taken place, and a sale could be on the cards.

It would be a huge blow given just how talented he is when at the peak of his powers, but amid a lack of game time and a reported bust-up, it could be the best outcome for all parties.

Players loaned out?

Blackburn Rovers have some talented youngsters on their books, but they’re just on the fringes of the starting XI at the moment. Rather than leaving them in the youth set-up, loans away could be beneficial.

The likes of 22-year-old Louis Annesley and 23-year-old Joe Rankin-Costello need more first-team action at their age too. Promising star Dilan Markanday hasn’t got much senior game time under Tomasson either, so could benefit from a spell away.

A proven goalscorer in?

If Brereton Diaz does end up moving on, you have to think Blackburn Rovers will turn to the transfer market to bring another goalscorer in when they have the chance.

Sam Gallagher and Tyrhys Dolan can be dangerous at this level but can be a bit hot and cold at times, while George Hirst has struggled to make an impact so far. There’s talented youngster Jack Vale too, who is a top talent but needs more time to settle into the first-team game before too much weight is put on his shoulders.

A proven goalscorer would need to come in and could be a welcome addition even if Brereton Diaz ends up staying.