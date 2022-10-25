‘That could be their undoing’ – Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol Rovers prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday host Bristol Rovers in League One on Wednesday night.

Sheffield Wednesday come into their midweek clash with Bristol Rovers on strong footing.

Darren Moore’s side occupy 3rd place in the League One table after 15 games, losing just three times so far this season. They’re within three points of the automatic promotion spots too, though they’ll know it’s far too early to get excited. The Owls have been dangerous in attack and formidable at the back, standing them in good stead for the visit of Joey Barton’s side.

Bristol Rovers are in a rich vein of form of their own though. The Gas have risen to 13th after recovering from a shaky run of form to put some serious distance between them and the relegation zone.

Barton’s side are now five games undefeated and they’ve won their last two games away from home.

Now, ahead of Wednesday night’s League One clash, a handful of The72’s writers have revealed their score predictions…

James Ray

“Sheffield Wednesday, for the most part, have been a strong outfit this season, and their home record certainly makes for good reading. They have shown they’re susceptible to a banana skin though, and Wednesday’s tie may not be plain sailing.

“Bristol Rovers are in fine form and although their defence is leaky, they pack a punch at the top end of the pitch.

“Their backline is a problem though, and I think that could be their undoing here. The Owls’ attacking talent is seriously strong for this level and I reckon they’ll make Barton’s side pay tonight and send them back to the Mem with nothing.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Bristol Rovers

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sheffield Wednesday will likely be in the conversation come the end of the season. Consistency will be the difference between top two and play-offs for Darren Moore and these are the games you have to win.

“Bristol Rovers have impressed as of late and writing them off would be naive. Their form is strong and their recent draw to Plymouth Argyle shows a team unwilling to lie down.

“I can’t see there being much in this one, but I have to edge it to the hosts on this occasion.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Bristol Rovers