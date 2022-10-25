Sunderland boss sets return date for Everton loanee Ellis Simms

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has given a fresh update on the injury to striker Ellis Simms, in an interview with the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland have started the season relatively well so far, sitting in 14th place in the table after 16 games played, yet they are only six points off a place in the division’s top six.

They have had to compete for the majority of the campaign without two of their star strikers, with both Ross Stewart and Simms nursing injuries and continuing their recovery ahead of their returns to the first-team fold.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Black Cats boss Mowbray issued an update on the fitness of Simms and set a surprising return date for the 21-year-old.

“The uncontrolled stuff, when he’s just joining in with the players and he’s not being careful with his twisting and turning or anything, starts [this week],” he said.

“That’ll be the final test for him and if he overcomes that he should potentially be available for the trip to Luton – that’s the trip that we should be aiming for I think.