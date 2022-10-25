Sunderland boss sets return date for Everton loanee Ellis Simms

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has given a fresh update on the injury to striker Ellis Simms, in an interview with the Sunderland Echo.
Sunderland have started the season relatively well so far, sitting in 14th place in the table after 16 games played, yet they are only six points off a place in the division’s top six.
They have had to compete for the majority of the campaign without two of their star strikers, with both Ross Stewart and Simms nursing injuries and continuing their recovery ahead of their returns to the first-team fold.
Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Black Cats boss Mowbray issued an update on the fitness of Simms and set a surprising return date for the 21-year-old.
“The uncontrolled stuff, when he’s just joining in with the players and he’s not being careful with his twisting and turning or anything, starts [this week],” he said.
“We’ve spoken a lot with Ellis and player welfare will always be at the forefront. We need him back but the right thing to do is to go through with the processes. If he gets through a full week of training then he could be ready to make the bench or even a start knowing that he won’t then complete 90 minutes.
“But we won’t take risks – we have a long way to go this season and we need Ellis to be fit for most of it.”
Sunderland take the trip to Luton Town this Saturday and so this is just four days away. He wasn’t fit enough for the bench in their last game against Burnley, but Mowbray will hope he can call upon Simms this weekend, even if only from the bench.
A huge boost for Sunderland…
Although not a confirmed return date, it is a huge boost that Mowbray can state that the player is aiming to get back into action as early as this weekend, especially given their lack of options in forward areas as things stand.
Stewart and Simms being out simultaneously has cost them in recent weeks, but even being able to call upon one of them will seriously help them in their quest of getting into the division’s top six over the coming weeks.
As Mowbray states, they won’t take risks and so they won’t want to rush Simms back into first-team action prematurely as this could cause more harm than good and so could aggravate the injury further if they’re not careful.