Sheffield United starlet recalled from non-league loan spell, club confirms

Sheffield United youngster Hassan Ayari has been recalled by the Blades, loan club Scarborough Athletic have confirmed.

Sheffield United have made good use of the loan market again this season, giving some of their emerging talents the chance to get some senior experience under their belt before staking a claim for a future at Bramall Lane.

Tunisian youth international Ayari was among those sent out earlier this season, linking up with National League North side Scarborough Athletic, who are managed by ex-Middlesbrough and West Brom midfielder Jonathan Greening.

Now though, after just over a month with the Seadogs, it has been confirmed that Ayari is back at Bramall Lane.

Scarborough Athletic confirmed on their official club website on Tuesday morning that Ayari has now been recalled by Sheffield United after the minimum 28-day period passed. He leaves after four league appearances for the club, two of which came as starts.

1 of 25 Which club is this the manager of? Burnley Bolton Wanderers Blackburn Rovers Wigan Athletic

What now for Ayari?

Well, despite the fact he looks like a promising player for the future, New York-born Ayari doesn’t look as though he’s particularly close to a first-team breakthrough under Paul Heckingbottom at this moment in time.

There are two good routes on offer though. The Blades can either continue to give Ayari game time in their youth academy to continue his development or they can send him out on loan again to give him another shot in senior football.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder didn’t set the world alight with Scarborough Athletic but a stint with another non-league side could be perfect for his progression as he bids to take his game to the next level this season.