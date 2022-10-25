Sheffield United boss reveals stance on signing free agents amid growing injury list

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has ruled out the possibility of signing free agents, despite concerns over their growing injury list.

Sheffield United have several first-team defenders out of action as things stand. Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jack O’Connell, Enda Stevens, and Cieran Clark are currently nursing injuries, causing huge disruption to the Blades backline. Whilst star man Sander Berge is also out.

Jack Robinson’s return has come at a good time for manager Heckingbottom, although he won’t want to rush the left-back back into the first-team fold given his lengthy layoff.

With all of this in mind, Sheffield United could be expected to dip into the free agent market as a way of finding a short-term solution. But Heckingbottom has ruled out this possibility in an interview with The Star.

“Loads of players don’t qualify, but loads do – and then where would they be at [in terms of fitness] when they come in?,” he said.

A tricky time for Sheffield United…

Their injuries are starting to pile up and it is beginning to have an effect on results and their league position. They sat top just last month, but now find themselves in 5th without a victory in six games, and so this should be a concern for Heckingbottom’s side.

However, given we are approaching November, an international break and the January transfer window, it could be better to wait just over two months in an attempt to get by without having to spend money on wages. Whilst there is no guarantee that any free agent coming in would be fit enough to have an immediate impact.

The Blades have been rather unfortunate with injuries this season, especially given the majority of their injured players are full-backs or centre-backs. They will need to look to utilise players out of position who can fill the void, or look towards their youth teams as a stop-gap.