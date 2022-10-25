Rotherham United seal swoop for League One coach

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has reunited with coach Jon Hill, it has been confirmed, bringing him in from Exeter City.

Rotherham United’s move to replace Paul Warne with Taylor was one that was well received on the whole.

He was able to bring assistant manager Wayne Carlisle with him to South Yorkshire too, helping him in making the step up to the Championship as a manager for the first time. Now, another Grecians coach is heading north.

As confirmed on the Millers’ official website, Jon Hill has joined the club’s coaching team.

The 52-year-old has joined the first-team staff at Rotherham United after roles with Fulham, Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and more over the course of his coaching career. He now arrives at the AESSEAL New York in the hope that he can help Taylor build a strong future with the Millers after entering a new era post-Warne.

A welcome appointment for Taylor…

New managers often take the chance to assemble their own coaching team when assuming a new post, and that’s exactly what Taylor has done with Rotherham United.

Bringing in another familiar face like Hill will help ensure that the new Millers boss has everyone working on the same page and moving in the same direction in South Yorkshire. That helps get the best out of the players both on and off the pitch, and in turn, hopefully helping results in the process.

A coach of Hill’s experience is a gain for Rotherham United but a loss for Exeter City.

The Grecians are now embarking on their own period of change as a result of Taylor and co’s department too. Gary Caldwell was recently named as the new boss at St. James’ Park and he’ll be tasked with leading the club onwards after losing their boss.