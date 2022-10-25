Player released by Fulham last season now training with Luton Town

Former Fulham, Reading and Hull City defender Michael Hector has reportedly joined up with Luton Town to train, according to Luton Today.

Hector left Fulham at the end of last season at the end of his contract having helped them in their two promotion-winning campaigns up to the Premier League. Since then he has been without a club and is currently a free agent.

He is looking for a new club and, according to Luton Today, has been spotted in training with Championship side Luton Town. He will be looking to impress manager Nathan Jones in the hopes of securing a permanent deal.

The Hatters boss previously stated that he was looking to sign a centre-back in the summer and would continue to monitor the market even after the window closes. This now looks to be edging closer to fruition, with Hector the most likely candidate.

A solid coup for Luton Town…

Hector has plenty of experience having played for a number of clubs in the Championship, and having turned out for the Cottagers in the top flight. This will stand him in good stead in helping him secure a move to Luton Town.

But on the other hand, he will need to prove his fitness. The centre-back hasn’t played a competitive game since the final day of last season five months ago, and so this will be a concern and will be factored into Jones’ thinking before offering the player any sort of contract.

Luton Town have been impressive this season and adding an experienced and top quality centre-back will only help their chances of achieving their goal of finishing in the division’s top six come the end of the season. It is his fitness, which could be the only stumbling block.