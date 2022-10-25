League Two boss reveals club ‘couldn’t afford’ QPR man in the summer

QPR striker Charlie Kelman was wanted back by Gillingham this summer, Gills boss Neil Harris has suggested after admitting they couldn’t afford to sign him again.

QPR opted to send American starlet Kelman out on loan again in the summer.

He spent time on loan with Gillingham last season before linking up with Leyton Orient ahead of the new campaign. He’d made a strong start to life with the O’s too, managing three goals and two assists in his first six League Two outings.

However, a dry spell in front of goal has seen him drop out of the starting XI.

Now, it’s emerged his summer situation could have panned out very differently.

As quoted by Kent Online, Gillingham boss Harris has suggested that he wanted to bring the QPR starlet back to Kent in the summer. He admitted they couldn’t afford to bring him back though, with Kelman eventually heading to Brisbane Road. He said:

“We couldn’t afford him.

“I like Charlie. Charlie was brilliant for me last season. Charlie was great, a great lad. Funnily enough, he lives quite near me. He was a big part of our improvement last year when I took over.

“He’s not been in the team the last few weeks but he’s certainly a good player at the level and we look forward to seeing him.”

Back to bite the Gills?

Kelman’s impressive start to life with Orient has petered out somewhat, but he’ll be hoping to get back amongst the goals sooner rather than later, regardless of whether or not former loan club Gillingham are up next.

Harris will have his fingers crossed that he can be kept quiet though as the Gills look to put some distance between them and the drop.

For Kelman though, it’s important that he makes good on his chance in League Two to prove to parent club QPR that he’s got what it takes to make a senior breakthrough back at Loftus Road in the years to come.