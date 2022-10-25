How Corberan can cure West Brom’s Steve Bruce hangover, and why it could happen quicker than many think

John Percy triggered a wave of optimism among West Brom fans on Twitter earlier today, when he revealed that Corberan is in the final stages of negotiating a deal to the Midlands club. The 39-year-old Spaniard looks set to sign on a two-and-a-half year deal following the eight-month tenure of Steve Bruce, which left the club stricken in the relegation places of the Championship table.

Battered, bruised, and scarred, this West Brom side is at a loss. Bruce, for all his experience and his apparent ‘nice guy’ mantra has taken a team that’s spent 13 seasons in the Premier League since 2000 and set them on a trail to League One. Although his sacking was long-overdue when it was eventually confirmed, West Brom still have plenty of time to salvage their campaign and set the tone for next season.

And Corberan looks set to be the man to do just that. He’s seemingly on the brink of taking over a big club with a lot of big, deep-lying issues. But, those issues – or at least the ones that we can see – can be fixed with some pretty simple remedies.

West Brom’s Bruce hangover…

Bruce has had his moments in management. He’s about as experienced as they come. But his time had come and gone before he took on the West Brom job in February this year. His tactical knowledge was slandered by Newcastle United fans and Aston Villa fans before that, and Eddie Howe’s subsequent Newcastle revival has proved just how outdated Bruce’s tactics are.

Bruce has left this West Brom side starved of modernity. He tried to gloss over his tactical inept with technically-gifted players like Jed Wallace and John Swift last summer. Corberan though took Huddersfield Town to the Championship play-off final just last season, and all his signings were rather uninspiring. Instead, Corberan was the inspiration. The tactical side of his game was unrivalled last season, only bettered by some questionable calls in last year’s Championship play-off final. He’s the perfect man to rid West Brom of their Bruce hangover and the World Cup break will give him an unprecedented chance to do so in the middle of the season.

Another major problem left in Bruce’s wake is the apparent mood amongst the squad. Some seem drained of confidence whilst others seem to play with an almost laziness about them – a sense worth not backed up by performances so far this season. And from the outside looking in, it seems like that may have been caused by Bruce’s ‘nice guy’ demeanour. Whether he really is that kind of character in the dressing room is something that we’ll never know. But Bruce’s public defence of – if not that then reluctance to criticise – players like Kyle Bartley and David Button this season sets an painfully low standard for the rest of the playing squad.

Corberan doesn’t come across as much of a hair dryer-type manager. His slight physique and calm post-match interviews would make you think the opposite. But you don’t take Huddersfield Town from the slums of the Championship to a play-off final in such a short space of time unless you’re something of a disciplinarian. And you don’t act as Marcelo Bielsa’s no.2 at Leeds United if you’re not that either. Corberan will arrive at West Brom with the respect of players and the respect of fans, and that culture change should be evident from the get-go.

But as the old saying goes; Rome wasn’t built in a day. Corberan despite joining on a two-and-a-half year deal will be seen the as the long-term solution to West Brom’s long-standing issues, and patching up this side will take a long time and a lot of effort from people other than just him. But there’s no denying that West Brom currently have a lot of talented players in their ranks and so there’s reason to believe that we could see evidence of a West Brom mend very soon.

Within the playing squad, there’s a lot of rebuilding to do. There’s a lot of deadwood in the side that likely needs moving on before Corberan can bring in his own type of personnel, so expect to see some movement in January and then a lot next summer. Still, Corberan will have a lot of good players to work with right off the bat. Karlan Grant is someone who can score goals at Championship level, so too Swift and Wallace. Jake Livermore is a player with vast experience. Erik Pieters and Martin Kelly too. Coming out of the Bruce era and into the Corberan will be a shock to the system for a lot of these players, but a good shock. A timely shock.

If the Spaniard first of all lands the job – something that Baggies fans won’t count on until it’s official – then it’ll make for an interesting campaign ahead. He seems like the perfect man for the job, not only because of his CV but because of those before him, and the problems that they leave behind. West Brom might well be a sleeping giant and Corberan the man to wake them from this almost year-long slumber.