Derby County team news and predicted XI to face Exeter City with crucial trio absent

Derby County host Exeter City in League One this evening.

It’s been a season of adjustment for Derby County thus far, adjusting to life down in the third-tier with a group of new players before the appointment of Paul Warne. Recent losses against high-flyers Ipswich Town and Port Vale will have definitely dented Derby County’s promotion hopes as they look to get back on track.

With seven points in their last five fixtures, the Grecians return to the third tier has been a successful one so far. The Devonshire side will be hoping that the newly appointed Gary Caldwell will be a suitable replacement for former boss Matty Taylor to build upon their solid campaign.

A win for Derby County could see them move as high as 7th, whilst Exeter City would move into 6th if they are able to pick up all three points.

Derby County team news

Talisman Jason Knight is sidelined until next month after picking up an ankle and knee problem against Manchester City’s U23s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Tom Barkhuizen sustained a hamstring injury against Ipswich Town on the weekend and is out for an unknown period of time. Curtis Davis is also unavailable after he picked up an injury recently.

Striker James Collins will also not feature, serving his last game of a three match suspension after he was sent-off against Port Vale.

Predicted XI (3-5-1-1)

Wildsmith (GK)

Cashin

Stearman

Chester

Forsyth

Bird

Sibley

Hourihane

Mendez-Laing

Dobbin

McGoldrick

With Paul Warne now at the helm, the Rams have a manager who has a number of promotions under his belt in the third tier. Derby County have a plethora of experience at their disposal that could play a crucial role in potentially moving up the table.

This fixture could go either way between two sides both fighting for a chance to finish the season in the top six.

The match kicks off at 19:45pm this evening.