Carrick praises ‘vital’ Middlesbrough man in first press conference

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has heaped praise on his new first-team coach Jonathan Woodgate, in his first press conference earlier today.

Middlesbrough announced Carrick’s arrival yesterday afternoon and he is set to be in the dugout for the first time in Boro’s away fixture at Preston North End this weekend.

Speaking to the press ahead of the trip to Deepdale, the 41-year-old was quizzed on everything from Sir Alex Ferguson to promoting youth, and he addressed the announcement that former Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate would be part of his backroom staff.

“Woody is vital to helping me. Working together, it’s not about me it’s about working as a group. Woody is vital,” he said. “We’ve not been super close but we clicked and we get on so well. It’s not about being mates it’s about the football. I’m really pleased we’re working together.”

An odd addition given his past as Boro boss…

After his unveiling as Boro boss, chairman Steve Gibson said Woodgate was by far and away the most impressive in his managerial pitch, and so there could still be the belief at the club that he could come good and is deserving of a second chance.

However, Woodgate was undoubtedly one of lowest performing managers at the Riverside in years, and was ultimately a flop. Boro were sleepwalking to League One under the 42-year-old and so the club will be hoping for better results as Carrick’s number two.

It is positive that Carrick speaks so highly of Woodgate, and to call him vital is particularly encouraging. Woodgate has experience working at the top at Middlesbrough and will be able to guide Carrick on the inner workings of the club, and although perhaps an odd addition on paper, it does make sense in other regards. Only time will tell if it works out.