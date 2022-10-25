Carlos Corberan’s West Brom contract length revealed by reporter

West Brom look set to appoint Carlos Corberan as their new manager, with the Spaniard signing a two-and-a-half year deal.

Corberan, 39, has been heavily linked with West Brom since Steve Bruce’s sacking more than two weeks ago now.

And finally, after a long wait and a lot of speculation online about the move collapsing, John Percy is now saying that West Brom are set to confirm his appointment later today.

Elsewhere online, Sky Sports’ Spanish journalist Guillem Balague says that the ex-Huddersfield Town boss is set to sign on a two-and-a-half year deal.

He tweeted:

Corberan travelling from Leeds to Birmingham to sign for @wba for 2 1/2 years This is exciting news! Process, lots of work and structure is what he has to do now Try to find out what he is doing to understand that process https://t.co/KE537frFF3 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) October 25, 2022

Corberan then looks set to be given the reins until at least the end of the 2024/25 season, so he’ll get two full seasons in charge of the club.

Bruce was previously handed an 18-month contract when he was appointed in February this year, so the Baggies board clearly seem to be showing a touch more faith in Corberan as the long-term answer to their issues.

A solid appointment…

Looking at the current managers on the market, Corberan really is the best option for West Brom, and a bit of credit must go to the board for getting this over the line – when, and if it does get over the line that is.

But everything is pointing towards Corberan being named as the new West Brom boss and for fans, it should bring an end to some years of instability. But the change will take time.

Corberan didn’t transform Huddersfield Town overnight, but he did it in fairly quick time. With a bloated squad and a lot of deadwood though, Corberan’s West Brom task might be a little harder.

His first game in charge looks set to be a game v Sheffield United in the Championship this weekend.