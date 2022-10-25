Blackburn Rovers secure long-term future of another emerging starlet

Blackburn Rovers youngster Jake Batty has penned his first professional deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2025.

Blackburn Rovers have seen a whole host of young players make their way into the first-team ranks over the years.

It will be hoped that record of bringing talented academy players though and into the senior side can continue under Jon Dahl Tomasson too. The likes of Jack Vale, Adam Wharton and Jake Garrett have all emerged in the Rovers first-team picture in the early stages of the season.

Another who will have their eyes on a future senior role is young full-back Batty, who has now penned his first professional deal with the club.

As announced on the Championship side’s official website, Batty has signed a deal until the summer of 2025.

It secures the long-term future of the England U17 international, who has been in and around the senior side this season. Batty made his debut in an 11-minute cameo against Hartlepool United in the EFL Cup back in August, also earning a spot on the bench in the following round against Bradford City.

Batty’s deal comes just a day after the earlier mentioned Vale penned a new long-term deal, showing Tomasson and co are ready to be proactive in securing the futures of their young stars.

One for the future…

After securing Batty’s future, it’s clear that those at Blackburn Rovers see him as a potential first-team player for the future.

He’s played most of his football for the club’s U18s but has also been in the U21s setup. The young left-back’s development will have to be managed carefully to ensure they get the best out of him and give him the best chance of making it into the Blackburn Rovers side in the years to come.

Be it still in the youth academy or out on loan, game time with be a must for Batty, so it will be interesting to see what direction the Championship club take his development in over the course of his new deal at Ewood Park.