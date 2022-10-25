Barnsley team news and predicted XI to face Lincoln City with striker back in action

Barnsley clash with Lincoln City in League One this evening.

The Tykes have endured a patchy start to life under Michael Duff’s management but it’s been positive on the whole. They currently sit in 9th place and winning two of their previous five fixtures. Barnsley have been lacklustre in front of goal recently, failing to find the net in their last three matches.

With eight points from their last five games, the Imps have been in respectable form as of late. A draw against third placed Sheffield Wednesday and a win against high-flyers Ipswich Town will have undoubtedly boosted the squad’s morale.

A win for Barnsley could see them move as high as 6th, whilst Lincoln City would potentially move into the top half if they pick up all three points.

Barnsley team news

Forward Luke Thomas is set to be sidelined for four months after sustaining a double leg fracture during training.

Jordan Williams is unavailable, sustaining an hamstring injury that has seen him miss the last couple of fixtures. Jordan Helliwell is also not available after he picked up an injury last month.

Matty Wolfe injured his knee in August and has not featured since. Midfielder Conor McCarthy is ruled out for the season after needing to undergo surgery for an ACL injury.

James Norwood is once again available after missing the last couple of fixtures due to injury.

1 of 20 Whose stadium is this? Barnsley Bristol City Ipswich Town Oxford United

Predicted XI (3-4-3)

Collins (GK)

Kitching

Andersen

Cundy

Cadden

Connell

Benson

Edwards

Phillips

Cole

Martin

It has been a fairly average start to the campaign for the Tykes who were undoubtedly aiming to battle for the promotion at the start of the season. A win against Lincoln City would certainly help Michael Duff’s side to reaffirm their aspirations and move closer to the play-offs.

Stars such as Luca Connell and Adam Phillips have been integral members of the squad so far and could make the difference against an unpredictable Imps side.

The match kicks off at 19:45pm this evening.