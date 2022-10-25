23-year-old Watford ace takes big step forward in injury recovery

Watford midfielder Tom Dele-Bashiru completed 90 minutes as the Hornets’ U21s defeated QPR’s youngsters on Monday night.

Watford recruited Dele-Bashiru back in the summer of 2019, snapping him up from Manchester City on a free transfer.

The central midfielder’s career hasn’t quite kicked into action at Vicarage Road just yet, though he did enjoy a decent season with Reading in the 2021/22 campaign, picking up four goals and three assists in 39 games for the Royals.

However, his season to date has been marred by injury, with a hamstring problem limiting him to only 12 minutes of senior game time.

Now, though, Dele-Bashiru has taken a big step towards a return to contention.

The 23-year-old was named in the starting XI for Watford’s U21s on Monday night as they faced QPR. He played all 90 minutes too as the young Hornets emerged 4-2 victors. Dele-Bashiru was part of a side that also featured first-team names like Vakoun Bayo, Samuel Kalu and Joseph Hungbo.

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 A few changes to the under-21s lineup who face QPR at the Powerday Stadium this evening. 👀 💪 #WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/3zbTNDrUiy — Watford FC Academy (@WatfordFCAcad) October 24, 2022

A big step forward…

With a big 90 minutes under his belt, Dele-Bashiru will be hoping he can soon get himself back in contention for a starting spot under Slaven Bilic.

He’s only played 12 minutes under the new boss but he’ll be determined to impress in training and for the U21s to prove that he can have a role to play at Vicarage Road moving forward.

The former Manchester City youngster has still only played six times for Watford’s senior side. That said though, he still has over two years remaining on his contract with the club, giving him plenty of time to prove he can make the grade at Vicarage Road if given the chance.