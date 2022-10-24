‘Very little chance’ – Charlton Athletic v MK Dons prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host MK Dons in League One on Tuesday night.

Charlton Athletic come into this midweek clash with MK Dons in fine fettle.

Ben Garner’s inconsistent start to life in charge at The Valley had the Addicks sitting in an underwhelming position. However, after three consecutive wins, they’ve now risen up the League One table and find themselves in 7th. A win could even see them move into the play-offs on Tuesday night too.

As for MK Dons, their promotion bid of last season seems like a very distant memory. Liam Manning’s men sit at the foot of the League One table in 24th after a run of five consecutive defeats.

The Dons are four points away from safety after just three wins in 14 games and a win here could only move them to 21st.

Now, ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“On paper, this one can only go one way.

“Charlton’s season has finally been kicked into action and they’re now on the brink of the play-offs, which seems crazy considering how mediocre they’ve been until this point. The strong home form should really work in their favour here too.

“MK have sprung a surprise or two on the road but it’s just not been good enough from Manning’s side. The longer this dismal run goes on, the more you have to fear for both the boss and the club’s prospects this season.

“This should be a comfortable enough home win.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 2-0 MK Dons

1 of 12 Who currently wears the number 24 for Charlton Athletic? Sean Clarke Ryan Inniss Mandela Egbo Nathan Harness

Luke Phelps

“Charlton have been up and down all season. But as time passes, it seems like Ben Garner is starting to get more and more out of the side.

“Three-straight wins going into this one should give them great confidence, and against bottom club MK Dons, the Addicks will see this as a must-win.

“And unfortunately for the Dons, I think they’ve got very little chance of a win or even a draw in this one.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 3-0 MK Dons