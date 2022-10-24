West Brom and Watford scouted 8-goal Championship ace over the weekend, report reveals

West Brom and Watford scouts watched Blackpool striker Jerry Yates in his side’s win over Preston North End on Saturday, reports claim.

It was revealed over the weekend that Scottish giants Rangers had scouts watching Yates, 25, in action for Blackpool v Preston North End on Saturday.

The Englishman netted twice in the 4-2 win, taking his tally to eight for the season.

But The Scottish Sun has now revealed that West Brom and Watford also had scouts there, as well as Brentford, Bournemouth and several others were aren’t mentioned.

Yates fired Blackpool to promotion from League One during the 2020/21 campaign, scoring 21 goals in the league.