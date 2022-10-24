‘They’ll have too much’ – Barrow v Grimsby Town prediction: The72

Barrow host Grimsby Town in League Two action on Tuesday night.

Barrow come into this midweek clash with Grimsby Town in need of a return to winning ways.

The Bluebirds halted their four-game losing streak with a draw against Gillingham at the weekend, but it extends their winless run to five games after such a promising start to the season under Pete Wild. Their home record had been strong before the drop in form, so it will be hoped they can secure all three points at Holker Street against the Mariners.

However, Grimsby Town are as good as it gets on the road in League Two.

No side has won more points away from home in the last six away games, with Paul Hurst’s side winning five and drawing one. Their strong form leaves them once place above Barrow in 10th and they could move into the play-offs with a win here.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have revealed their score predictions…

James Ray

“I do believe Barrow will turn around their poor run of form and get back to their best sooner rather than later. That said though, I think they’ll be made to wait a little longer.

“Hurst’s Grimsby boast a fantastic record on the road and amid Barrow’s poor form, all points will be heading back to Blundell Park.

“Their resolute defence should stand firm against a Barrow attack that has struggled of late. The Mariners have impressed since their promotion and I think they’ll have too much for Barrow here.”

Score prediction: Barrow 0-2 Grimsby Town

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Blades? Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday Swindon Town Sutton United

Luke Phelps

“These two sides are pretty identically matched in the league so far, and both will fancy their chances of creeping up into the top-seven before the end of the season.

“For me though, I think Grimsby will eventually finish the higher – their defensive record sets them apart from a lot of teams in the league.

“Barrow are solid and fairly formidable at home, but I think Grimsby will prevail tonight in a close-fought and cagey affair.

“I’ll go for a 1-0.”

Score prediction: Barrow 0-1 Grimsby Town