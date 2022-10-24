‘They might nick a narrow win’ – Coventry City v Rotherham United prediction: The72

Coventry City host Rotherham United in the Championship tomorrow evening.

Coventry City have moved off the bottom of the Championship table after an improved run of form – the Sky Blues have won their last three league outings, all without conceding a single goal.

Rotherham meanwhile continue to hold their own in the Championship this season, despite the departure of Paul Warne earlier in the campaign.

Matt Taylor is the man in charge – his side lost 4-2 at home to Hull City over the weekend.

Ahead of tomorrow’s game, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Coventry City have shown some great form over the past few weeks to climb off the bottom of the table, having beaten some strong teams in the process.

“They’ll go into this game with confidence but Rotherham are another side capable of beating anyone on their day – they’re just a bit inconsistent at the moment.

“For me, this one will be close. But given the recent form of Coventry and the momentum surrounding them, I think they might nick a narrow win tomorrow.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Rotherham United

James Ray

“Coventry have patched together some good results of late and three wins on the trot should have them moving back towards where many thought they would be this season before their disrupted start to the campaign ensued.

“This rich vein of form they find themselves in should stand them in good stead for the visit of Rotherham United too.

“The Millers have exceeded expectations and Matt Taylor has made a decent start to life at the club, but a midweek trip to the Sky Blues presents a real challenge. It’s one I think they could come unstuck by too.

“It’s tough to call but I think I’m going to back Coventry to make it four wins in a row here.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Rotherham United