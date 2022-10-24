‘They could cause problems’ – Bradford City v Swindon Town prediction: The72

Bradford City host Swindon Town in League Two action on Tuesday night.

Bradford City come into their midweek clash with Swindon Town off the back of a 0-0 draw against Grimsby Town at the weekend.

Mark Hughes has his Bantams side sat in 6th place after 14 games, five points away from the automatic promotion spots. He’ll certainly be hoping to get back to winning ways at Valley Parade after falling to defeat against Stockport County in their last home clash.

As for Swindon Town, they’ll be hoping to pick up a third consecutive League Two win after defeating Hartlepool United on Saturday. It moved them above the Bantams and into 5th place, though they have played one more game than Hughes’ side.

Scott Lindsey’s men could move within one point of the top three with a win here, so they’ll be determined to take everything back to the County Ground.

Ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“This is a tricky one to call. I expect both sides to be right up there this season, making for an intriguing Tuesday night clash.

“Valley Parade needs to be a fortress for the Bantams and, for the most part, they have been strong at home. But after losing in their last home tie, a win is needed to keep them on track. It would make a good statement to beat a fellow in-form promotion contender too.

“Swindon Town are decent on the road though, and on this form, they could cause problems for Bradford City.

“Despite the desire of both to take all three points, I anticipate a draw, something neither side should be too disappointed with.”

Score prediction: Bradford City 1-1 Swindon Town

Luke Phelps

“Bradford’s form has taken a bit of a hit in recent weeks. But with both these sides evenly matched in the table and looking to finish inside the top-seven, it should be a close one.

“Swindon have picked up some important wins in recent weeks, but their recent away form isn’t all that impressive and so Bradford should fancy their chances.

“This is a really difficult one to call but I’m going to lean towards a narrow Bradford City win.”

Score prediction: Bradford City 1-0 Swindon Town