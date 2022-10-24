Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Sunderland general knowledge quiz – can you score 100%? (24.10.22)

byLuke Phelps
24 October 2022
1 minute read
No comments
Sunderland have endured some mixed fortunes of late, with Tony Mowbray’s side dropping down into 14th place of the table after defeat v Burnley at the weekend.

But it could’ve been an impressive win for Sunderland who went into half-time 2-0 in front.

Vincent Kompany’s side though score four times in the second half, exposing what might be a lack of confidence in the side among other flaws.

The Black Cats are back in action away at Luton Town this weekend. But before then, why not try your hand at our latest Sunderland quiz, and see if you can score 100%!

1 of 15

Former Sunderland man Stephane Sessegnon represents which country at international level?

