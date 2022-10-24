Rotherham United general knowledge quiz – can you score 100%? (24.10.22)

Rotherham United find themselves in 12th place of the Championship table as we near the World Cup break.

It’s been a strong start to life back in the Championship for Rotherham United who lost long-serving manager Paul Warne to Derby County earlier in the campaign.

But Matt Taylor has since come in and helped continue the good work put in place before him, with the Millers having won two of their last three.

And ahead of trip to Coventry City in the Championship tomorrow night, why not try your hand at our latest Rotherham United quiz, and see if you can score 100%!