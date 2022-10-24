QPR’s 9-goal/assist star emerges on Aston Villa’s transfer radar

QPR attacking midfielder Ilias Chair has emerged as a target for Premier League side Aston Villa, as per Football Insider.

QPR have seen Moroccan international Chair cement himself as a star player at Loftus Road over the past few seasons.

His career really kicked into action after a fruitful spell on loan with Stevenage, and he’s not looked back since. The Antwerp-born playmaker has thrived under Mick Beale’s management this season too, chipping in with three goals and six assists in 16 Championship outings.

The versatile 24-year-old is among the second-tier’s most exciting talents and now, he’s drawing top-flight interest.

As per a report from Football Insider, Premier League outfit Aston Villa are plotting a swoop for Chair ahead of the January transfer window. They are said to have scouted him on a regular basis in the early stages of this season and think he has what it takes to make the step up to the top.

1 of 12 Who scored more goals for QPR? Martin Rowlands Dexter Blackstock

One to hold onto…

QPR will have to get used to clinging onto their key figures again. They’ve already successfully fended off interest in Beale, and they could have a task on their hands keeping Chair too if Villa’s interest is serious.

Chair is a valuable player at this level and certainly has the capability to make the step up. He can feature in a range of positions and has shown his leadership abilities too, donning the armband on occasion this season.

The best thing is that he has the chance to get even better too, and a step up to the Premier League would certainly help him get to the next level.

He’d land the R’s a healthy fee and that could be valuable in helping Beale’s project in West London, but it remains to be seen just how the rumoured interest develops.