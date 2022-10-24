QPR boss shares Chris Willock injury latest ahead of Birmingham City clash on Friday

QPR boss Mick Beale says that Chris Willock could return to the side for this week’s Championship clash v Birmingham City.

QPR travel to Birmingham City in the Championship on Friday. The R’s currently sit in 1st place of the table and Beale will see this as another must-win game ahead of the World Cup.

And the west Londoners’ chances of a win here might well be given a boost by the return of Willock – the 24-year-old has missed the last four outings with a hamstring injury.

Speaking after the win over Wigan Athletic on Saturday, Beale said of the ex-Arsenal man:

“That’s the plan [Willock to return v Birmingham City]. He’s been out running and the plan was for him to be available for Birmingham or the game against Norwich.

“It’s safe to say I won’t take any risks if he’s not ready for Birmingham, because we still have four games after that before the World Cup.”