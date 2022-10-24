Portsmouth general knowledge quiz – can you score 100%? (24.10.22)

Portsmouth will be hoping that they can add to their rich history with a promotion-winning 2022/23 campaign under the management of current boss Danny Cowley.

Portsmouth’s start to the season stands them in good stead for a promotion push too.

Cowley’s side have enjoyed a start to the season that has been strong on the whole, though they’ll be hoping that they can start to get a run going again after a difficult patch of form saw them lose ground on the automatic promotion spots somewhat.

It’ll be a tough task given the quality of League One this season, but Cowley has built a strong squad featuring players capable of taking Pompey to the next level.

