Ipswich Town have seen some fantastic goalscorers grace the hallowed turf at Portman Road over the years.

Ipswich Town’s current crop of strikers will be hoping they can write themselves into the club’s history books too, with the Tractor Boys firmly in the fight for promotion this season.

Kieran McKenna will be hoping Kayden Jackson, Freddie Ladapo, Tyreece John-Jules and Gassan Ahadme combined with the supporting cast of Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness and more can help fire them back to the Championship.

They’ll be hoping to follow former stars like Ray Crawford, John Wark and Ted Phillips onto the club’s all-time top goalscorers list.

But how well do you think you know Ipswich Town’s goalscorers of the years gone by?

Well, you can try your luck and test your knowledge here in our latest Tractor Boys more or less quiz: which of these former Ipswich Town players scored more goals for the club?