Managerless Premier League club set sights on Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, report claims

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has emerged on the radar of Premier League side Aston Villa, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Burnley took themselves in a new direction this summer, bringing in Vincent Kompany as Sean Dyche’s permanent replacement.

He’s made a great impression since landing back on these shores too. The former Anderlecht boss has led a rebuild of the playing squad at Turf Moor and a complete overhaul of the playing style, leading the Clarets to 3rd place in the Championship with just one loss in 16 games.

Now though, it’s claimed his good work has drawn interest from elsewhere.

Football Insider has claimed that Kompany is a ‘strong contender’ to replace Steven Gerrard as Aston Villa manager.

The Premier League side are set to push forward with their hunt for a new manager over this week and the Burnley manager is being lined up, with preliminary talks ‘likely’ to take place in the next couple days.

Would Kompany be foolish to move on?

It’s not rare to see Premier League clubs taking an interest in those doing good things in the Championship. It’s happened plenty of times before, with the most recent example being Wolves’ interest in QPR boss Mick Beale.

He decided to snub the early step up to the top-flight though, and Kompany should take a leaf out of his book.

The Clarets really look to be building something under their Belgian boss. He’s completely changed the way of playing at Turf Moor and with his smart recruitment, he’s been a breath of fresh air in Lancashire.

Obviously, it remains to be seen if the rumours develop into anything serious, but Kompany may well be better off holding off on the chance to jump up to the Premier League in order to remain with Burnley.