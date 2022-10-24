‘Looking terrible right now’ – Burnley v Norwich City prediction: The72

Burnley host Norwich City in the Championship tomorrow night.

Two of last season’s relegated Premier League sides meet in the Championship tomorrow.

Burnley are in fine form at the moment with their 4-2 comeback win over Sunderland on Saturday moving them up into 3rd.

The Clarets are unbeaten in their last 13 league fixtures.

Norwich City meanwhile have dropped out of the top-six after a tough run of form, with Dean Smith’s side having gone winless in their last five.

The Canaries lost a 2-0 goal lead at Sheffield United on Saturday, with the game ending 2-2.

Ahead of tomorrow’s game, a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions…

Luke Phelps

“Norwich are looking terrible right now. They showed a glimmer of hope in the opening exchanges at Bramall Lane, but losing a 2-0 lead tells you all you need to know about the side right now.

“Burnley meanwhile are starting to turn draws into wins, scoring goals and dominating sides in the process.

“They’ll go into this one with a chance to move to the top of the table and I’m going to back them for a routine home win tomorrow night.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-0 Norwich City

James Ray

“Norwich’s collapse against Sheffield United marked another day to forget for the Canaries, and they could be in for a difficult night at the office when they travel to Turf Moor on Tuesday.

“Burnley are formidable opponents and they have a really good chance to show the gulf in class between them and another promotion candidate in this one.

“While Kompany draws plenty of praise, all Dean Smith is getting is pressure from supporters, and it’s not a surprise.

“The Canaries have shown they’re capable of far more and this is the sort of game they need to get something from if they’re to recover and challenge for a Premier League return this season. I can’t see that happening though, and I can’t see them getting anything here either.

“I’m going for a home win.”

Score prediction: Burnley 3-1 Norwich City