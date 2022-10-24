Latest West Brom news: Appointment close, Baggies linked with Blackpool ace + more

West Brom remain without a manager. But it looks like the club is honing in on their next manager.

Carlos Corberan has been many fans’ first choice to replace Steve Bruce, and it seems like he’s the club’s first choice now as well.

The Spaniard is being heavily linked with a move to The Hawthorns and reports in the national media say that Corberan and West Brom are close to reaching an agreement.

Corberan could be in place over the coming days, in time for West Brom’s weekend clash v Sheffield United in the Championship.

And it’s also said that Jody Morris recently held talks with the club, but that he’s set to miss out on the job to Corberan.

Elsewhere, it’s being reported that West Brom are interested in Blackpool striker Jerry Yates.

Yates, 25, scored twice in the win over Preston North End on Saturday and reports say that a number of teams had scouts at the game, watching Yates.

West Brom, Watford, Rangers, Bournemouth, Brentford and more were all said to have representatives in attendance.

Lastly, Alex Bruce is set to turn down a coaching role at Middlesbrough.

Son of Steve, Alex left a coaching role with the Baggies at the same time as when his father was sacked, before it was reported that Michael Carrick wanted to bring him to Middlesbrough.

But Bruce is set to turn down the job.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Mick Beale is set to stay at QPR whilst managerless Aston Villa have been linked with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.