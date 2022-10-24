Latest Watford news: Hornets linked with Championship ace, new injury concerns + more

Watford enjoyed a 4-0 win over rivals Luton Town in the Championship yesterday.

Slaven Bilic gave Watford fans a day to remember after his side thumped Luton Town 4-0 at Vicarage Road.

Goals from Keinan Davis, William Troost-Ekong, Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr handed the Hornets all three points, bringing Watford up into 10th place of the table.

But midfielder Imran Louza was missing from the game after he was forced off with an injury in the previous outing v Millwall.

It was revealed ahead of the Luton game that Louza faces another significant period of time on the sidelines with an ankle injury, in what is a huge blow to both player and club.

And in another bit of injury news for Watford, Bilic revealed after the Luton game that Davis was carrying a minor hip injury, and that he might not have played if the game was on Saturday.

Davis ended up playing 68 minutes of the game v Luton – the man on loan form Aston Villa has scored four in 10 league appearances so far this season.

Lastly, Watford have been linked with Blackpool striker Jerry Yates.

The 25-year-old has already netted eight goals in the Championship this season, and it was revealed after Saturday’s win over Preston – in which Yates bagged a brace – that several clubs had scouts in attendance watching the striker.

Watford, West Brom, Rangers and more were among the teams listed.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Villa have been linked with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany after sacking Steven Gerrard last week, whilst QPR boss Mick Beale is set to stay at the club despite strong links to Wolves last week.