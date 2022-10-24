Latest Norwich City news: Championship boss emerges as possible Smith successor, young star pens new deal + more

Norwich City’s three-game losing streak was halted at the weekend, though it marked another dismal day at the office as they threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with an also struggling Sheffield United.

Norwich City’s run has now seen them drop out of the play-offs and down to 7th place.

It’s placed pressure on the shoulders of Dean Smith and amid the poor run of form, it’s even been claimed a potential replacement is already on the radar.

The Sun stated on Sunday that former Canaries star and current Swansea City boss Russell Martin is in mind as a potential successor if they take the decision to part ways with Smith amid their dismal run of late.

It’s not all bad news for the club though, with some promising developments on the injury front.

Sam McCallum is back in training after an extended spell on the sidelines after he ‘ticked the boxes’ to return sooner than it had initially been expected. Another seemingly nearing a return is Kieran Dowell, who has been back on the exercise bike.

Smith added the attacking midfielder is still struggling to talk though following a bout of laryngitis.

Elsewhere, the future of emerging youngster Alex Roberts has been secured. The 17-year-old has penned his first professional contract with Norwich City and will be hoping to join the long list of academy talents to make a senior breakthrough in the years to come.

Young striker Roberts has spent time playing youth football for Wales and has said he looks up to current striker Adam Idah.

In other Championship news, transfer interest is starting to arise ahead of January. Isaiah Jones has been linked with Crystal Palace while Cardiff City are the latest linked with midfielder Keanu Baccus. Jerry Yates’ fine form for Blackpool is attracting attention too, with Watford, West Brom and Rangers among those said to have scouted him at the weekend.