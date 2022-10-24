Latest Middlesbrough news: PL side eyeing key man, Carrick sets sights on Leicester City figure + more

Middlesbrough have lifted themselves out of the relegation zone under the caretaker stewardship of Leo Percovich, but the short-term goal will be to name a new boss sooner rather than later.

Middlesbrough have seen plenty of candidates linked, with Michael Carrick seemingly the frontrunner and an appointment expected to come at some point this week.

He’s in need of a backroom team though, and one man he has his eyes on is Adam Sadler.

The Northern Echo has said Carrick wants to recruit Sadler from Premier League side Leicester City, where he is part of Brendan Rodgers’ coaching team. At 42, Sadler already has a good amount of experience under his belt, fitting the profile of coach Carrick wants to add as he makes his first f0ray into permanent management.

However, one coach who doesn’t look as though he’ll be heading to the Riverside is Alex Bruce.

Now available after his departure from West Brom, it was claimed Bruce was another Carrick wanted in his backroom team. The Sun has said that he’s set to snub the Middlesbrough role though as he holds his own ambitions of entering first-team management.

In other Boro news, right-sided star Isaiah Jones is said to be attracting Premier League interest in the form of Londoners Crystal Palace, who are keen to bolster their options on the right when the January window comes around.

Jones’ meteoric rise with Middlesbrough has made him firm favourite on Teesside, but the Eagles are now eyeing him as a better alternative to the more expensive Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Elsewhere in the Championship, some transfer rumours have emerged as clubs plan some winter additions. Keanu Baccus is a target for Cardiff City while a host of clubs including Watford and West Brom have scouted Blackpool’s Jerry Yates. QPR have seen star man Ilias Chair linked with a Premier League move too, with Aston Villa said keen.